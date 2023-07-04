Israeli forces target 'nest of terrorists' in Jenin, 9 Palestinians killed

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces are targeting "the nest of terrorists in Jenin" and were destroying command centers, and seizing significant weaponry, media reports said. This comes as Israeli forces carried out a large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, resulting in the killing of nine Palestinians, AFP reported. The raid, labeled as an "extensive counterterrorism effort" by the Israeli army, involved airstrikes and the deployment of hundreds of troops.

The operation, the largest in the West Bank in years, targeted the northern city of Jenin and led to clashes, destruction of buildings, and a significant number of casualties.

Under Netanyahu's hard-right government, the Israeli forces launched a major operation in Jenin, employing armored vehicles, army bulldozers, and drones.

Thousands of residents evacuated the Jenin refugee camp, seeking shelter in schools and other facilities in the city.

The area witnessed firefights, explosions, and Palestinian resistance as individuals threw rocks at soldiers, resulting in smoke-filled skies.

"There is bombing from the air and an invasion on the ground," said director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin Mahmoud al-Saadi. "Several houses and sites have been bombed... smoke is rising from everywhere," he added. Casualties and damage The Palestinian health ministry reported nine fatalities and 100 injuries, with 20 individuals in serious condition.

The toll surpassed the casualties from a previous Israeli raid in Jenin two weeks prior, which involved the rare use of helicopter missile fire.

Several houses and sites were targeted and bombed, causing extensive damage and generating plumes of smoke throughout the area.

The Israeli army spokesperson emphasised that the intention was not to occupy the camp permanently but to prepare for potential prolonged fighting. International reactions UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern about the violence and called for adherence to international humanitarian law.

The United States acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself against "terrorist groups" but also called for the protection of civilians.

The Arab League announced an emergency meeting to discuss a response to the Israeli attack on Jenin while neighboring Jordan condemned the raid as a violation of international humanitarian law.

The violence between Israelis and Palestinians has intensified, particularly under the coalition government led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, which includes extreme-right allies.