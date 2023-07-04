Hong Kong police offer HK$1 million bounties for hunt of exiled democracy activists, UK hits back

Hong Kong police, in a controversial step, announced whopping bounties of HK$1 million each for the capture of eight prominent pro-democracy activists in self-imposed exile overseas, as per media reports. All of these activists fled Hong Kong following the implementation of a far-reaching national security law by Beijing in 2020. According to Steven Li, chief superintendent of the Hong Kong national security department, the targeted activists have been accused of committing grave offenses that endanger national security, as per AFP news agency. The group includes former pro-democracy lawmakers Nathan Law Kwun-chung, Ted Hui Chi-fung, and Dennis Kwok Wing-hang, as well as veteran unionist Mung Siu-tat.

The remaining four activists are Elmer Yuen Gong-yi, Finn Lau Cho-dik, Anna Kwok Fung-yee, and Kevin Yam Kin-fung. All eight are accused of colluding with foreign forces to undermine national security law. Notably, the law was introduced in response to the pro-democracy protests that took place in Hong Kong in 2019, and it aims to strengthen Beijing's control over the territory. Breaching the law carries a potential life sentence. Intimidation allegations by HK police Hong Kong police allege that the activists advocated for sanctions to harm Hong Kong's interests, and even targeted specific judges and prosecutors, intimidating Hong Kong officials. While the police cannot arrest them if they remain abroad, Li said, "But we will not stop (chasing them)." A reward of HK$1 million or $127,644 is being offered for each activist. It will be awarded to individuals who provide information "leading to the arrest or satisfactory prosecution".

The national security law has significantly transformed Hong Kong's social fabric, reportedly eroding the legal boundaries that once existed between the autonomous region and mainland China.

It grants authorities the ability to hold individuals across the world accountable. Security cases are now handled by designated officers, prosecutors, and judges in Hong Kong, while Beijing can assume control of certain cases for trial within its opaque, Communist Party-controlled justice system. Violation of ' One country, two systems' agreement Britain has vowed to protect the exiled pro-democracy activists targeted by Hong Kong police. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated that the UK will not tolerate China's attempts to intimidate and silence individuals both in the UK and overseas.

The UK government strongly objected to the national security law and its extraterritorial reach, saying it violates the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration. "The UK will always defend the universal right to freedom of expression and stand up for those who are targeted," Cleverly said.

In 1997, the United Kingdom transferred control of the former British colony, Hong Kong, to China. As part of the agreement, China pledged to preserve the framework of "one country, two systems." "We call on Beijing to remove the national security law and for the Hong Kong authorities to end their targeting of those who stand up for freedom and democracy," the UK foreign secretary added.