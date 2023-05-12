Israeli airstrikes kill 30 Palestinians on Gaza strip

On the third day of the worst violent escalation in months on Thursday, Israeli air strikes left 30 Palestinians dead in Gaza, the Palestinian authorities said. According to officials, Israeli army airstrikes since Tuesday have killed both civilians and fighters, including many youngsters.

Meanwhile, Rehovot, a city in central Israel, was hit by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, killing one person and injuring at least two others, according to Israeli authorities. In another part of Israel, three more people were hurt by shrapnel.

While the European Union demanded a rapid ceasefire, Cairo served as the mediator in negotiations for peace between Israel and the militant organisation Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

“Egypt’s efforts to calm things down and resume the political process have not yet borne fruit,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told reporters.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement, "We urge an immediate comprehensive ceasefire which will end Israeli military operations in Gaza and current rocket firing against Israel, which is unacceptable."

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel termed the casualties "tragic and heartbreaking." US called on both the sides "to take prudent steps to ensure the loss of civilian life is prevented and that steps are taken to ensure that violence is reduced."

The military reported that since Wednesday, 620 rockets from Gaza had been fired toward Israel, with 179 of those rockets being shot down by the Iron Dome missile defence system. According to the army, 25% of rockets fired from Gaza struck itself, killing four persons, three of them children. Islamic Jihad and Hamas were unable to immediately provide AFP with confirmation.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the security establishment "to take all the measures necessary, to prepare additional actions and maintain readiness for the possibility of increased fire".

“We are at the height of a campaign, both offensive and defensive,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Whoever comes to harm us – his blood is forfeit," he added.

