Israel judicial shakeup: Reserve pilots of key squadron refuse to attend crucial training session

The Israeli government's planned restriction of the power of the judiciary in the country has received flak from various quarters. Now, a majority of reservists of an Israeli Air Force fighter jet squadron have announced that they won't attend one of their planned training sessions later this week. Thirty-seven of 40 members of IAF’s 69th Squadron have said they will boycott Wednesday's planned exercises.

Known as the Hammers, the squadron operates the F-15I fighter jets out of the Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel. The reservists informed IAF chief Tomer Bar and the commander of the squadron that they won't be attending the training session. However, they said they will report for duty for operational missions if needed.

“On Wednesday, March 8, we will devote our time to discourse and thinking for the sake of democracy and the unity of the people, and therefore we will not report to reserve duty on this day, with the exception of operational activity. During the rest of the week, we will report [for duty] as planned,” said the reservists in the letter, as reported by Channel 12 news.

The group is best known for the 2007 strikes carried out on Syria’s nuclear reactor. The mission was largely known as Operation Orchard, and as Outside the Box in the IDF.

The Hammers have been involved in hundreds of strikes against Iranian entrenchment in Syria in the last 10 years and have also received a citation from the military chief in 2018.

Earlier on Friday, senior pilots met with IAF chief Bar, raising concerns about continuing their services in the reserves. Channel 12 reported that the pilots fear that they might be exposed to prosecution by global bodies, such as the International Criminal Court, due to the new hardline government’s conduct.

Israel has long fended international probes citing the strength and independence of its own judiciary. The judiciary is responsible for investigating any wrongdoings by the Israeli forces. However, restricting the High Court of Justice’s power might decrease the credibility of the institution in the eyes of international bodies, experts say.

The Israeli government seeks changes that include curbs on the Supreme Court, accusing it of over-reach. Critics worry that Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges he denies - wants excessive power over the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the government hit back at the reports. "These irresponsible Israeli media are playing up any reservist who makes some kind of statement," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Channel 12 TV.

"There are tens and hundreds of thousands who will continue to enlist for the military and serve in the reserves and understand that we are brothers and bear responsibility for the great miracle that is the Zionist enterprise."

(With inputs from agencies)

