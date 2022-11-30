ISIS says leader Abu Hasan Al-Qurashi killed, replacement to be named: Report

Nov 30, 2022

(Representative image) Islamic State. Photograph:(DNA)

Abu Hasan became the leader of the group back in October 2019 after the death of his predecessor – Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi. He was killed in a raid conducted by the United States in northern Syria.

The Islamist State said on Wednesday that its leader Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was killed in battle and the extremist group will be naming his replacement. A spokesperson for the group said that the IS group leader was killed "in combat with enemies of God" but did not provide further details. According to AFP, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi is expected to be his successor.

Earlier, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was also killed in Idlib back in October 2019.

