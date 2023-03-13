Iran pardons over 20,000 people who took part in anti-government protests

According to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, over 20,000 people who participated in widespread anti-government protests have been pardoned. This comes months after tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country in protest following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who passed away after she was detained by authorities for her alleged breach of the dress code.

The announcement was made by Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, on Monday (March 13) during which he said, “So far 82,000 people have been pardoned, including 22,000 people who participated in (the) protests”, reported Reuters, citing IRNA news agency. However, no further details regarding the pardons like the period for which they have been granted to the protesters or whether or not they had actually been charged with an offence were mentioned.

This also comes ahead of the celebrations of Nowruz or Persian New Year in Iran which will be held next week. Additionally, the state media had also earlier hinted at the possibility of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoning protesters ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

There has been a conflicting number regarding the number of people detained by the regime during the protests that began last September. However, the Iranian authorities had admitted that they arrested “tens of thousands” for participating in the countrywide demonstrations, earlier this year. On Monday, Ejehi said a total of 82,656 prisoners and those facing charges had been pardoned which included 22,628 who had been arrested during the demonstrations, reported the Associated Press.

The judicial chief also reportedly said that those pardoned had not committed theft or violent crimes. Notably, the figures released during Monday’s announcement are more than what some rights groups and media reports had estimated. Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group which has been tracking the regime’s crackdown on dissent, had previously said more than 19,700 people have been arrested during the protests, while at least 530 have been killed.

(With inputs from agencies)



