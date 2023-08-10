Iran claims it has technology to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran's semi-official media said on Wednesday (August 9) that Tehran has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology.

Amid simmering tensions between Iran and the United States over military deployments in the region, this development is expected that the announcement will heighten Western concerns about Tehran's missile capabilities.

The state-linked Tasnim news website reported that the missiles are now undergoing tests and "will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the defence power of our country".

The news agency said that the new missiles could "significantly accelerate the Islamic Republic of Iran's response time in case of any combat, and take away attacking forces' opportunity for reaction".

The has been announced just days after reports of over 3,000 US sailors and Marines arriving in the Red Sea on two US warships to discourage Iran from capturing and harassing merchant ships passing through the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz.

Tasnim news agency reported: "The supersonic cruise missile will open a new chapter in Iran's defence programme, as it is extremely difficult to intercept a cruise missile flying at supersonic speeds."

"The new cruise missile is currently undergoing its tests," it added.

Iran has also said it will further develop its "defensive" missile programme despite opposition from the US and Europe.

It is said that Iran has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East and its weapons are capable of reaching the bases of arch-foes Israel and the US in the region.

But despite that, some military analysts say that Iran sometimes exaggerates its missile capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies)

