Germany arrests military staffer for spying amid concerns over Russia's espionage activities

A German citizen employed in the military has been arrested by the country's federal prosecutors on suspicion of spying for Russia. The development comes as concerns about heightened espionage activities by Moscow remain heightened in and beyond Berlin's corridors of power.

The federal prosecutor's office stated that the individual, Thomas H. in accordance with German privacy regulations, is believed to have been working for a foreign intelligence service.

He allegedly offered his services to various Russian institutions, including the Russian embassy in Berlin.

Germany Russian spy row: When did arrest take place?

The arrest of Thomas H. took place on July 27 in Koblenz, over 600 km southwest of Berlin.

Subsequent searches were conducted at his residence and workplace.

Thomas H. had been associated with the army's Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support Department.

What did he spy about?

Prosecutors claimed that in May 2023, he approached the Russian general consulate in Bonn and the Russian embassy in Berlin, offering to cooperate with them.

He reportedly shared information obtained through his professional activities to be relayed to a Russian intelligence service.

The investigation was carried out in close collaboration with military intelligence and the domestic security agency, the BfV.

This arrest follows a warning issued by the BfV in June regarding the potential of an "aggressive Russian espionage operation" coinciding with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The BfV's annual report highlighted that due to Western sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine's military actions, there was an escalated interest from the Kremlin in gathering information from Berlin.

The report pointed to a future increase in covert and aggressive Russian espionage activities, along with cyber operations originating from Russia.

Russian intelligence services were reportedly seeking to recruit new personnel in Germany, as well as engaging with existing staff for ongoing or renewed operations.

Earlier in April, Berlin expelled several Russian diplomats due to espionage concerns, leading to reciprocal expulsions of German diplomats from Moscow.

Subsequently, Russia imposed a limit of 350 on the number of German personnel allowed in Russia, which effectively forced many civil servants and local employees affiliated with German institutions to leave the country.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE