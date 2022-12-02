Google Doodle marks 51st UAE National Day 2022, fireworks in colours of UAE flag sparks off the website

Google, the search engine giant is celebrating the 51st National Day of the UAE with an animated Google Doodle depicting the country's flag waving in the breeze. As soon as the visitors click on the animated Doodle, fireworks in the UAE flag's colours of green, white, and black starts to spark off the screen of the user. "Represent courage, prosperity, peace, and strength of mind," this Google message burst over the website. "On this day in 1971, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain united to form one country," reads the doodle.

"Celebrations kick off with an exhilarating show at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Thousands of people gather to watch orchestras, musicians and aerobatic displays. After national leaders give speeches to honour the country's founding fathers, fireworks splash across the Abu Dhabi skyline as festivities carry into the night."

Google has celebrated the UAE's National Day before as well with the same vigor. The animated flag that was used in 2020 was the same as the ones that were used in 2015 and 2014, which each included a different doodle honouring a various important places across the nation. A 2017 doodle by artist Cynthia Yuan Cheng showed two kids playing with an oryx and falcon, the national animals and birds of the UAE, while dressed in traditional Emirati attire.

Today marks a very special occasion in the United Arab Emirates as the nation is celebrating its National Day. It is the ocassion to celebrate the unification of all seven emirates namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah into a single nation. Many events and celebrations are lined up today across UAE for National Day 2022.