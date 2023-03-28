Bus carrying pilgrims crashes, bursts into flames in Saudi Arabia, killing 20

A bus carrying pilgrims was caught in an accident in Saudi Arabia and burst into flames Monday, killing 20 people and injuring more than two dozen others. The bus was ferrying passengers to Mecca when it was in a collision on a bridge. Transporting worshippers to Mecca and Medina, the holiest cities in Islam, has been marred by safety issues.

The first week of the holy month of Ramadan is going on and it is a busy time for umrah pilgrimages. Later this year, millions of Muslims are expected to make the annual hajj pilgrimage.

"According to preliminary information we have now received, the number of deaths in this accident reached 20, and the total number of injuries was approximately 29," the state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel reported.

The channel said the victims had "different nationalities" but a breakdown wasn't given.

Reports suggest that the brakes of the bus failed in the southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen. The vehicle "then collided with a bridge, overturned and caught fire". The channel also aired footage of the charred remains of the bus.

During the holy month of Ramadan, and during Hajj, traffic becomes extremely heavy on the roads in Saudi Arabia, making the journey perilous. In October 2019, around 35 foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near Medina.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE