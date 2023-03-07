Aleppo airport out of service following Israeli air attacks: Report

Israel launched an air raid on Syria’s Aleppo airport on Tuesday morning, with the runway sustaining damage and thrown out of service, according to Syrian state media. The SANA news agency reported the missile attacks and said the attacks were carried out from the "direction of the Mediterranean Sea".

Israel “carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport”, SANA reported citing a military source. The raid “caused material damage” to the airport, the agency reported. There is no word on any casualties yet.

Israel has been carrying out air attacks against suspected Iranian-sponsored weapons transfers and personnel deployments in Syria for years now. However, the whole thing has always been under a blanket and never discussed.

The Syrian airport and air bases have been the target of the attacks in recent years. A low-intensity conflict is not being escalated to slow down Iran’s growing entrenchment in Syria, military analysts say.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has the backing of Iran and has expanded its military presence in Syria. It maintains a stronghold over most state-controlled areas, Western intelligence sources say.

Israeli air attacks hit residential areas in Damascus on February 19, killing at least five people and wounding 15, according to Syrian state news.

Syria also witnessed massive damage in the February 6 earthquake that also hit Turkey. Thousands of people lost their lives in both countries. Aid was hard to enter Syria but provisions were made to let supplies reach those in need.

(With inputs from agencies)

