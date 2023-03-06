Turkey: US enovy summoned after top general's unannounced visit to Syria

Turkey on Monday (March 6) summoned US Ambassador Jeff Flake to convey him of its discomfort over a top US general's visit to northeast Syria, said Reuters quoting a foreign ministry source.

On March 4, US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff made an unannounced visit to Syria. He reviewed nearly eight-year-old US mission to an area controlled by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Turkey sees the People's Protection Units (YPG), the spearhead of the SDF, as the Syrian wing of the outlawed separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and considers both as terrorist organisations.

The United States and the European Union have also designated the PKK as a terrorist group, but not the YPG.

The SDF has played a key role in defeating Islamic State across Syria. However, US support for SDF has been a source of tension with Turkey for years.

During his unannounced visit to Syria, General Milley had said that US mission in Syria was still worth the risk.

"I happen to think that's important," Milley said.

"So I think that an enduring defeat of ISIS and continuing to support our friends and allies in the region ... I think those are important tasks that can be done."

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.