/This Yoga Day, make every bite count toward flexibility, stamina, and mindfulness

Yoga is essentially a spiritual discipline based on an extremely subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. It is an art and science of healthy living. As the world comes together to celebrate International Yoga Day, it is a timely reminder that yoga is more than just a physical practice—it’s a holistic lifestyle that nurtures strength, balance and inner awareness. Once considered a niche wellness practice, yoga has now become an integral part of everyday life for millions. Its appeal goes beyond physical toning—offering a powerful pathway to mental clarity, breath awareness, conscious mobility and recovery.

At the centre of this holistic journey is an ally that is quite commonly overlooked and undervalued: Nutrition. When practised in synergy with mindful, balanced eating, yoga becomes even more powerful, helping individuals unlock greater stamina and better health.

The Synergy Between Yoga and Smart Nutrition

Yoga and nutrition share a common purpose: to promote well-being from the inside out. While yoga strengthens the mind-body connection, smart nutrition provides the fuel, as the body needs fuel to perform physical postures (asanas), the mind also relies on nutrients to maintain clarity, calmness, and emotional balance.

Thoughtfully chosen nutrients support both physical movement and mental clarity. For instance:

Yoga may appear gentle, but many styles—like Vinyasa, Ashtanga, or Power Yoga—demand muscular strength, endurance, and control. Macronutrients such as:

• Carbohydrates, like a pre-workout option. Simple carbohydrates provide immediate energy for sustained asana flow.

•Proteins aid in muscle recovery and repair after sessions.

•Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids support joint lubrication, long-lasting energy, reduce inflammation and benefit the cardiovascular and brain health. They help minimise oxidative stress, supporting faster recovery and cellular health.

• Micronutrients: Vitamin C (for collagen production), Calcium & Vitamin D (for bone and joint health), Magnesium and potassium (for muscle health and nerve function) are crucial to protect against injury and enhance flexibility. B vitamins, and antioxidants supports cognitive clarity, stress regulation, and emotional balance.

Poor nutrition—especially high sugar and processed foods—can impair focus, increase anxiety, and disrupt the calm state yoga aims to cultivate. Without adequate fuel, energy drops, focus wanes, and recovery slows, diminishing the overall effectiveness of practice. Having the right nutrients provides support for both muscle function and flexibility, as well as diminishing inflammation that may become a barrier to movement, as well as mood. Yoga supports healing, but overuse or poor recovery can lead to inflammation. The quality of your food influences the quality of your movement, breath, and focus. Just as yoga builds strength from the inside out, so too should your nutrition. Aligning your dietary choices with your practice can deepen its impact, enhance your performance, and foster long-lasting wellness, both on and off the mat.

Nutrition Timing: Before and After Yoga

Smart nutrition is not just about what you eat, but also when to eat.

Pre-yoga: A light, nourishing meal within 2 hours before practice can help you maintain energy without discomfort. Foods high in complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains and fruit, coupled with a small amount of protein, are all helpful in supporting stamina in your practice. During an early morning yoga routine, opt for dry fruits like a couple of dates/ figs/a few raisins, 30- 40 minutes before the yoga session is better.

Post-yoga: When it comes to meals post-yoga, it's important to refuel energy, repair muscles, and unwind the nervous system. One must consider good protein sources, high protein and simple carbohydrate combination foods for muscle recovery within 15- 40 minutes post the session. Followed by the meal of the day, like whole foods with vegetables and lean protein or plant protein, healthy fats, and whole grains. Building smart nutrition into a habit is the key. One must:

• Choose a wide range of whole foods, including fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, legumes, excellent proteins and whole grains.

Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods to help your recovery from fatigue.

•Slow down, savour meals, and listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues. Just as yoga teaches awareness on the mat, nutrition should foster the same attentiveness at the table.

A Pathway to Holistic Wellness

Smart nutrition is not only an add-on to yoga but is a fundamental part of it. It builds the body, sharpens the mind, and supports the impalpable balance that yoga is trying to achieve. When one makes nutritious choices and practices yoga without distraction, they create a lifestyle based on awareness, vitality, and strength.

On this International Yoga Day, let us not just celebrate movement—but conscious nourishment. Because together, nutrition and yoga are an extraordinarily strong pair that nourishes vibrant health in body and spirit.

(Dr. Bindushree Bhandary, BNYS, MSc. DAN, Senior Nutrition Officer, Herbalife India)