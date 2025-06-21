/'Yoga is for all': PM Modi leads 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Jun 21) led the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Hailing yoga as a universal gift that was "beyond age," he said it transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony." In the coastal city of Vishakhapatnam, over three lakh people joined PM Modi at the mass yoga session, which was set against a scenic maritime backdrop with Indian Navy ships stationed offshore. “Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability,” noted the Indian prime minister.

Yoga ‘a universal gift’

Addressing the crowd of over three lakh people, Modi hailed yoga as a “universal gift". "It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness," he said, adding, “Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress.”

He also praised Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event, calling their leadership "inspiring."

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga".

11th International Yoga Day

This year's message for Yoga Day is that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

At the Visakhapatnam event, Modi recalled how India's 2014 proposal at the UN to designate June 21 as International Yoga Day received record global support from 175 nations.

"Such unity and overwhelming global support was truly extraordinary. This was not just about agreeing to a proposal, it was a collective step taken for the betterment of humanity. It reflected a shared vision for a healthier, more conscious world. Today, in 2025, we can proudly see that yoga has become an integral part of many people's lives across the globe," the Prime Minister said.

Noting that Yoga was everywhere, he said, "Be it the steps of the Sydney Opera House, the peaks of Everest, or the expanse of the ocean. The message everywhere is the same - Yoga belongs to all and is for all".