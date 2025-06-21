/Exclusive: 'Objective is to go to the Olympics,' says Udit Sheth ahead of International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day took centre stage on Saturday (June 21) as the nation came together to showcase its deep-line history with Yogasana. A traditional form used for meditation or physical well-being is now popular in multiple countries, in which India has played a key role. No longer a form of just body moments, Yoga has transformed into a competitive sport that now knocks on the door for a place in the Olympics and the Asian Games. Ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day, WION exclusively caught up with Udit Sheth, President of the National Yogasana Sports Federation.

Udit played a crucial role in India hosting the second Asian Yogasana Sport Championship in New Delhi in April as multiple countries registered their participation. India dominated the competition, securing 87 medals, including 83 gold. With huge success, the nation now tries to build a legacy in Yogasana as a sport as Udit reflected on the journey.

So what has been Yoga’s journey when it comes to sports?

As we take the sport to the youth and you know about our initiative we have a path-breaking set up, our federation across all the states, we have more than 600 districts, which are now part of Yogasana sport. We have more than 2 lakh athletes, which are in the ecosystem, at various age levels, and we do the national championships, the Kilo India Games, University Games, National Games, and next year we are at Nagoya, Japan, as a demo sport.

What is the real objective of the federation as you try to take the next step?

Obviously, the objective is to go to the Olympics, and more importantly, we need to unite all the countries that participate in this sport. So while we don't dilute the tenets of yoga, we take it out of spirituality, and take it into the sport, so that people from different backgrounds, different religions, and different social standing, they all come into it, because it's sport.

You played a crucial role in hosting the second Asian Yogasana Championship in New Delhi, so what was it like?

So, recently, we did the Asian Championship in Delhi, 21 countries, and as you know, 87 medals, 83 gold medals, it's unprecedented, and it's only a start, and as you see, you know, when you were there, there were so many dignitaries that came and inspired us to do more, so it shows that there is a massive tsunami of support that we have to grow this. I would not want to let anyone down, and therefore the next very exciting step for Yogasana sport is, we're launching the Yogasana Super League, and it's going to be on television.

What does the future hold for Yogasana as a sport and how effectively has the government played its role?

I think, there is a bright future for Yogasana as a sport especially when we are making efforts to bring it into the Olympics. The government’s support has been crucial; they have laid the foundation by helping us with athlete programs and coaching programs. The government is exploring the opportunity to launch Yoga as part of the school syllabus, which in turn helps us promote the sport at every level.