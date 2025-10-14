/Not every aching joint needs a new knee: Doctor shares smarter arthritis care for every stage

Knee pain is one of the most frequent complaints in adults, particularly as we get older. When pain becomes persistent, the first thing that will cross your mind is the possibility of getting a knee replacement at some point in the future. While knee replacement surgery can be life-changing for the right patient, the truth is that not every aching joint needs a new knee. Arthritis, which is one of the most common causes of chronic knee pain, occurs in stages, and knowing the stage early helps determine the best treatment.

Dr Attique Vasdev, Vice Chairman, Orthopaedics, Medanta, Gurugram, explains Arthritis most thoroughly.

What is Arthritis, and what are its different stages?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Arthritis is essentially a blanket term for a condition that causes joint inflammation and damage. The most common type of arthritis that occurs in the knee is osteoarthritis, a degenerative condition in which the cartilage (the smooth material that cushions the joint) breaks down over time, resulting in pain, stiffness, swelling, and decreased mobility.

Stages of Arthritis progression:

Early Stage: Mild wear of cartilage, slow onset of stiffness, and occasional pain that occurs after activity.

Moderate Stage: Moderate loss of cartilage, more frequent pain and limited flexibility.

Advanced Stage: Significant loss of cartilage, pain at rest, and substantial mobility limitations.

End Stage: Bone-on-bone contact, deformities, and severe disability.

The key to smarter arthritis care is early intervention, before the onset of irreversible damage.

Why surgery isn’t necessarily first on the list of solutions

Total knee replacement is often saved for end-stage arthritic conditions, when other modalities have failed in offering relief. Before this stage, surgery may be unwarranted and unnecessary with the right plan of care in place. Many patients can more than effectively manage symptoms for years, if not decades, with non-surgical options and therapies – to delay, or in some cases, prevent knee replacement altogether.

Representative image of man with a knee pain Photograph: (Freepik)

Smarter care plans for every stage:

Early stage: Lifestyle modifications are the first line of defence to preserve and prolong joint function. Adopting a healthy weight reduces joint stress on the knee joint. Engage in low-impact or non-weight-bearing activities such as swimming, cycling and yoga to help strengthen the muscles around the joint, also improving stability. Anti-inflammatory medications or topical gels undoubtedly help to manage the occasional pain.

Also read: Why THIS small pacific country is seeing a rapid surge in HIV cases among teens

The next stage will continue to develop and explain a care plan, taking into consideration the prior or current management.

Moderate to advanced stage: In addition to lifestyle modifications, concentrated physiotherapy may improve joint function and reduce stiffness. Supportive devices like knee braces may be useful. For moderate to early advanced stages, less invasive treatment options like viscosupplementation (injections of fluid to lubricate the joint) or platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy may decrease pain and slow progression of osteoarthritis.

In some settings, arthroscopy may be considered to remove damaged tissue, but it is generally not recommended. However, when pain persists, despite preventive measures, slightly more invasive procedures like partial knee replacement may be an additional option. A partial knee replacement option may provide pain relief and use of the joint without total knee replacement.

Representative image of man with a knee pain Photograph: (Freepik)

End stage: If the joint has significant damage that affects your daily activities, then total knee replacement is the best treatment option. Current surgical techniques and implants can provide excellent long-term results in the right patient.

The importance of an accurate diagnosis

An important step in smarter arthritis care is having the right diagnosis. Knee pain can come from multiple different causes – ligament injuries, meniscus tears, bursitis, or potentially referred pain from the hip or spine. Seeing an orthopaedic specialist helps ensure that a treatment protocol matches the actual problem.

All of these treatment options should be evaluated and completed in conjunction with your orthopaedic surgeon to fabricate an appropriate care plan.