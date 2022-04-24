Watch: During Jammu and Kashmir's visit, PM Modi meets sculptor who made his statue

During his first major visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday (April 24) met with the sculptor who made his statue.

As per reports published in India-based news site The North Lines, the 6-feet tall statue has been made by Ravinder Jamwal, who is a renowned sculptor from Jammu.

The media report stated that Jammu’s Birpur Jamwal has made the statue in honour of PM Modi. The statue is apparently made using fibreglass.

PM Modi also interacted with Panchayat representatives of Jammu and Kashmir in Palli Panchayat and Samba district. Panchayat members also informed the Indian Prime Minister about the preparation done by the ladies of the area for his visit.

Each household contributed a minimum of 20 rotis (Indian bread) to welcome all the guests coming to the event.

PM Modi also addressed the Panchayat workers and stated that development and democracy are flourishing in the Union Territory after the Constitutional reforms.

"Be it democracy or development, Jammu and Kashmir today is setting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years," said PM Modi at an event in Palli Panchayat of Samba district.

Prime Minister in Jammu today addressed members of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) of the UT while PRIs from across the country also joined the virtual address.

"It is a symbol of change that this year Panchayati Raj Day is being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a matter of great pride that I am addressing the PRIs across the country from Jammu and Kashmir when democracy has reached the grassroots level here," he said.

