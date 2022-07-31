Suspected monkeypox death in Kerala; sample test underway

A 22-year-old man died in Kerala on Saturday in a suspected monkeypox case.

The samples of the man have been sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha after relatives said the man may have come in contact with a monkepox infected patient while he was in the UAE.

Reports claimed the man did not show any symptoms of monkeypox as he was admitted to the hospital after returning from the UAE. The man was suspected of being hit with tuberculosis. He was sent into isolation at a hospital as tests were carried out. The man died on Saturday.

On Saturday, an Ethiopian national was suspected with monkeypox and quarantined at a private hospital in Karnataka as health officials sent his samples to a research laboratory to confirm the results.

Another suspected monkeypox case was found in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, health officials said. The man has been kept in isolation with samples sent to a lab in Pune.

There have been four confirmed cases of monkeypox virus so far in India with three from Kerala and one from the national capital Delhi as of July 27. The central government has asked the Tamil Nadu health department to conduct tests to detect the monkeypox virus.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) had reported over 18,000 monkeypox cases worldwide. Spain recorded two fatalities on Saturday with Brazil reporting one death due to the virus. Spain is one of the world's worst-hit countries due to the virus with over 4,000 cases.

(With inputs from Agencies)

