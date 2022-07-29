Can Monkeypox spread through sex? Would using a condom help? Experts disclose

Concerns concerning sexual behaviour have arisen since the World Health Organization proclaimed monkeypox a worldwide health emergency. This is because the virus can transmit by any type of close contact, including kissing, caressing, oral, penetrative vaginal, or anal intercourse with a person who has the symptoms. According to the WHO, rashes, body fluids (such fluids, pus, or blood from skin lesions), and scabs are extremely contagious. Because the virus can be transmitted by saliva, ulcers, lesions, or sores may also be contagious. Contact with items like eating utensils or items like clothing, bedding, or towels that have been in contact with the infected individual could also be a cause of infection.

There were worries about whether the physically transmitted disease could disrupt their sexual lives given that it is communicated through personal contact. While they are experiencing symptoms, those who have the condition are infectious (usually within the first two to four weeks). It is unclear whether or not asymptomatic individuals can spread the illness.

According to Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Consultant and Intensivist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, sexual contact increases the spread of monkeypox. The genitalia (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus (butthole) of a person with monkeypox may be touched during intimate contact, including oral, anal, and vaginal sex. According to Dr Gupta, prolonged face-to-face contact, kissing, hugging, and massages can all result in the virus being contracted.

Additionally, a person can get the illness via touching bedding, towels, and sex toys that have been used by a person who has monkeypox and has not been cleaned. Your risk of contracting monkeypox may increase if you engage in frequent or anonymous intercourse. According to the expert, limiting your sex partners may lessen your risk of exposure. Science is attempting to comprehend whether the virus might be present in body fluids such as vaginal or semen.

Monkeypox spreads by close intimate contact during sex, according to Dr Manoj Sharma of Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, Director, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine. It can be transmitted by anal, vaginal, and oral sex as well as by touching the infected person's genitalia.

Would using a condom help?

“It can spread by hugging, kissing or coming in contact with bedding, clothes or objects used by an infected person so barrier methods like using a condom may not be effective” Dr Sharma added.

As reported by ANI, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, Sr Dermatologist said, “Monkeypox can spread by sex, the touch of all sorts hence strict isolation is the key. It’s time to be cautious again and more hygienic of course. It’s the duty of us citizens to ensure that the system collapse and a similar situation doesn’t arise. Strict mask, hand hygiene, social distancing must be maintained and in early symptoms reach out to a doctor as soon as possible should be done besides enhancing immunity in general.”

How can stigma related to same-sex behaviour during the outbreak be avoided?

The WHO has made it clear that messages stigmatising particular categories of individuals in relation to this outbreak are inappropriate. Regardless of who they are, what they do, who they choose to have sex with, or any other circumstance, everyone who has close physical contact of any type with someone who has monkeypox is in danger. The WHO emphasises that it is forbidden to stigmatise anyone due to an illness. Anyone who has contracted the disease or is providing care for someone who is ill should receive assistance; stigma will probably just make matters worse and impede attempts to stop the outbreak.

The rashes can also resemble several sexually transmitted diseases, such as herpes and syphilis, according to a WHO report. This may help to explain why a number of the cases in the current outbreak have been found in males visiting sexual health clinics for treatment. Guys who have intercourse with other men or those who are sexually active are not the only ones at risk of contracting the disease. Anyone at risk is someone who comes into close physical touch with a contagious person.

(with inputs from agencies)