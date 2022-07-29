Russia committed 'petrifying war crime' by attacking POW jail, tweets Ukraine FM

After Moscow accused Ukrainian attacks of killing dozens, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Russian forces had earlier attacked a facility housing Ukrainian prisoners of war. "Russia has committed another petrifying war crime by shelling a correctional facility in occupied Olenivka where it held Ukrainian POWs. I call on all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and recognize Russia a terrorist state," Kuleba tweeted.

Earlier in the day, rebels supported by Moscow and Russia claimed that Kiev's forces had attacked an eastern Ukrainian prison holding Ukrainian prisoners of war, resulting in dozens of fatalities and numerous injuries. Ukraine denies launching attacks on prisoners of war or civilian infrastructure. According to information now available, Ukrainian forces used American HIMARS launch rocket systems to fire into a prison facility housing Azov battalion members, according to a statement from Russia's Investigative Committee, as reported by AFP.

A criminal investigation has been opened, according to the Investigative Committee, which typically handles severe crimes. The jail in Olenivka, in the portion of Donetsk controlled by the separatists, was reportedly targeted overnight, according to the Russian defence ministry. According to the defence ministry, there were 40 deceased and 75 injured Ukrainian prisoners of war, plus eight jail staff members.

The Donetsk rebels' leader, Denis Pushilin, estimated that 47 people had died. 53 individuals were killed, according to the separatist statelet's territorial defence forces. On Russian television, twisted metal beds and what appeared to be demolished barracks were displayed. Additionally, it displayed hazy pictures of what appeared to be human beings. Pushilin stated in remarks aired on Russian official television that 193 individuals were detained at the time of the walkout.

