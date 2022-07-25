President Xi writes to India’s new President Droupadi Murmu

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday wrote to India’s new President Droupadi Murmu calling to “properly handle differences and push bilateral ties forward in the right track”.

“China and India are important neighbours and a healthy, stable China-India relationship is in line with fundamental interests,” the Chinese president said in the letter. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also written to India’s new president.

This is President Xi’s first direct communication with India since April 2021 when the Chinese leader offered assistance during the second COVID-19 wave.

Murmu took oath as India’s 15th president earlier on Monday at a ceremony in the central hall of Parliament.

Several important dignitaries were present including PM Narendra Modi and Union ministers. After taking oath India’s president said her nomination has blessings of the poor and urged to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations.

