LIVE: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as president of India

New Delhi Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 10:22 AM(IST)

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's president Photograph: Agencies

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office at the central hall of Parliament on Monday. There are several guests invited for the ceremony including Murmu's family. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier extended greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

Jul 25, 2022, 10:22 AM (IST)

CJI Ramana administers oath of office to Murmu

CJI NV Ramana administered the oath of office to president-elect Droupadi Murmu.

Jul 25, 2022, 10:14 AM (IST)

Droupadi Murmu as president

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as president as India gets it second female president. Murmu has become the 15th president of India.

 

Jul 25, 2022, 10:08 AM (IST)

Droupadi Murmu arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Droupadi Murmu arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she will take oath as president of India shortly.

Jul 25, 2022, 10:01 AM (IST)

Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the swearing-in creremony

Droupadi Murmu

Jul 25, 2022, 09:55 AM (IST)

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as president

Outgoing President extends greetings to president-elect Droupadi Murmu ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Jul 25, 2022, 09:45 AM (IST)

Santhali community attarcts attention

Santhal, the tribe of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, has a great history

Murmu is from the Santhal community, which has an eventful history.

After several decades of effort, the Santhali community and its language are now attracting attention at the national and international level.

Jul 25, 2022, 09:42 AM (IST)

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President

Droupadi Murmu officially declared India's 15th President, first from tribal community

Murmu visited state capitals around the nation to campaign for the presidency and received a warm welcome everywhere he went.

On July 18, 771 MPs and 4025 MLAs voted in the presidential election, accounting for more than 99 percent of the electoral college. 

Jul 25, 2022, 09:39 AM (IST)

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Who is Droupadi Murmu, the tribal leader who is India’s 15th president?

For the first time in Indian history, a tribal leader is going to helm the top constitutional post. Droupadi Murmu, the ruling BJP candidate, was elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday by securing over 60 per cent of the total vote value.

