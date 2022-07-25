LIVE: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as president of India

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's president Photograph: Agencies
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office at the central hall of Parliament on Monday. There are several guests invited for the ceremony including Murmu's family. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier extended greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu.
Jul 25, 2022, 10:22 AM (IST)
CJI NV Ramana administered the oath of office to president-elect Droupadi Murmu.
CJI NV Ramana administers oath of office, President-elect Droupadi Murmu becomes the 15th President of India.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India pic.twitter.com/qXd9Kzcg2z
Jul 25, 2022, 10:14 AM (IST)
Jul 25, 2022, 10:08 AM (IST)
Droupadi Murmu arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she will take oath as president of India shortly.
Jul 25, 2022, 10:01 AM (IST)
President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the swearing-in creremony
Jul 25, 2022, 09:55 AM (IST)
Outgoing President extends greetings to president-elect Droupadi Murmu ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.
#WATCH | Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
(Video Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/DF6dN6iVNQ
Jul 25, 2022, 09:45 AM (IST)
Santhal, the tribe of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, has a great history
Murmu is from the Santhal community, which has an eventful history.
After several decades of effort, the Santhali community and its language are now attracting attention at the national and international level.
Jul 25, 2022, 09:42 AM (IST)
Jul 25, 2022, 09:39 AM (IST)
