Pakistan pulls out of Chess Olympiad in Chennai

Pakistan announced it has withdrawn from the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai over India's torch relay through Kashmir on July 21.

Pakistan’s foreign office said: “India chose to politicise this prestigious international sporting event.”

India's external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reacted saying it was "highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event by making such statements and withdrawing its participation after its team has already reached India."

Also Read: Indian Army kickstarts Kashmir Premier League to engage youth

India's external affairs ministry spokesperson said the "Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will remain an integral part of India.”

Watch: Jammu & Kashmir govt's new initiative

The premier chess event was declared open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he declared that the tournament has come to the home of chess. India is hosting the world's biggest chess event for the first time.

"Sports is beautiful because it has inherent power to unite. Sports brings people and societies closer. Sports nurture a spirit of teamwork," PM Modi said has he inaugurated the event.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur were present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. The FIDE chess tournament will be held near Chennai at Mamallapuram.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE