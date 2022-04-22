Covid 4th wave in Delhi? New Omicron BA.2.12.1 sub-variant found to be causing surge in cases

Delhi has recorded two cases of Omicron BA.2.12.1, amid concerns over impending Covid fourth wave in India’s national capital.

India’s coronavirus genomic surveillance centre INSACOG found several samples from Delhi with Omicron variant derivative BA.2.12.1 cases, which is said to be contributing to the recent rise in cases in the capital city.

Over 300 samples were genome sequenced in the first fortnight.

Even though an official declaration is awaited, Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed the detection of the variant in Delhi but did not divulge further.

BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.12—two subvariants of Omicron BA.2—were recently identified by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in New York and other parts of the US.

"New sub-variants BA.2.12 (52 per cent samples) and BA.2.10 (11 per cent samples) are showing high transmission and have been found in over 60 per cent of the total samples from Delhi sequenced recently,” official sources told PTI news agency.

"The BA.2.12 variant appears to have a growth advantage of about 30% to 90% per week over BA.2 (Omicron)," the source added.

The scientists at INSACOG said that the new sub-variant appeared to be more infectious than BA.2, having the capability to re-infect people who have got COVID-19 virus before

The official said the same sub-variants more or less have been found in samples sequenced in neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Also read | Amid 4th wave fears, new variants of the Omicron 'possibly emerging' in Delhi

Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, with the positivity rate hovering around 4.71 per cent. One person succumbed to the infection, according to data from the health department.

Also read | Amid 4th Covid wave fears, India reports 2,380 new cases, active cases increase to 13,433

The government has already reversed its order removing the fine on masks. Masks have been made mandatory and fine of Rs 500 (US $6 approx.) was re-imposed on Wednesday.

WATCH | India: Mask mandate back in New Delhi as COVID-19 cases surge

(With inputs from agencies)