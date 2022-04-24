India: Three Lashkar terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter in the Pahoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Security forces recovered three dead bodies from the encounter site along with arms and ammunition.

Security forces had input about the presence of terrorists in the Pahoo area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (50RR ) in the said area.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, 03 terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Arif Ahmad Hazar @Rehan (Deputy of LeT’s top commander Basit), Abu Huzaifa @ Haqqani (Pakistani terrorist) and Natish Wani @Haider resident of Khanyar, Srinagar," said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that all the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities.

"The killed terrorist Arif Hazar was a categorized terrorist, active since March 2021 and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities besides, several cases were registered against him in Srinagar city," said Kumar.

He added, "He was involved in killing of Inspector Parvez in front of mosque at Menganwari Nowgam on 22-06-2021, killing of PSI Arshid Ahmad Mir near PS Khanyar on 12-09-2021, killing of police personnel Javaid Ahmad at Saidapora Eidgah on 17-06-2021, killing of mobile shop owner Umar Nazir Bhat at Main Chowk Habba Kadal on 23-06-2021, killing of civilian Mohammad Shafi Dar at SD Colony Batamaloo, killing of civilian Rouf Ahmad Khan outside his house at Mejinpora Safakadal on 22-12-2021. He was also involved in grenade attacks on Police Patrolling Party at Safakadal and joint Naka party at Rainawari."

Police also said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.