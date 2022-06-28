ED summons Sanjay Raut in Mumbai 'chawl' case

India's Enforcement Directorate(ED) issued fresh summons on Rajya Sabha member Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

The case was registered in 2018. It also involves Raut's wife and associates. Reports say the ED wants to record Raut's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The development comes as the Shiv Sena has been battling rebellion in its ranks as the western state of Maharashtra grapples with political instability.

Raut however asserted that he is a "law-abiding person" and will turn up at ED's office even as he claimed it was a "conspiracy".

The ED had earlier attached assets worth crores of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of the investigation.

Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide has also come under the scanner. Pravin Raut was arrested earlier by the ED in a probe linked to an alleged land scam related to the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' in Mumbai's Goregaon area.

Pravin Raut is presently in judicial custody. A charge sheet was filed by the agency against Pravin Raut. The ED had questioned Varsha Raut last year in connection with the PMC Bank case and her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife.

(With inputs from Agencies)

