Indian SC stays rebel Shiv Sena MLAs’ disqualification proceedings in Maharashtra till July 11

The proceedings of disqualification of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra have been put on hold before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11 by the Supreme Court on Monday. This seems to be a relief for the 39 rebel MLAs. The apex court has also asked for responses from the state government and others on the pleas, which have questioned the legality of the notices seeking disqualification of these lawmakers. The vacation bench, which comprised of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, also declined to pass any interim order on a plea by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, who was appearing for Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, that in the meantime, there should not be any floor test in the Assembly. The state government can always approach it if there is any illegality, the court said.

The top court has also directed the MVA government to protect the 'life, liberty, and property' of the 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and their family members. The MLAs are headed by minister Eknath Shinde. The rebels may also file their replies to the disqualification notices till 5:30 pm on July 12, it said.

"Meanwhile as an interim measure, the time granted by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly to the petitioners or other similarly placed Members of the Legislative Assembly to submit their written submissions up to today by 5.30 pm is extended till July 12, 2022."

The top court has also posted the matter for the next hearing on July 11. It also wants the status quo to continue till it balances the competing claims made by rival Sena camps.

