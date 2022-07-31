Army dog Axel killed during encounter with terrorists in J&K

Police said sniffer dog Axel was killed during an anti-terror operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in which one terrorist was killed.

The two-year-old Army dog was hit by bullets after police said the dog was sent to locate terrorists. Reports claimed Axel was a Belgian Malinois. Two dogs were sent with bodycams to find the terrorists as Axel was reportedly hit with three bullets and died on the spot.

Also Read| J&K: Terrorist involved in bank manager's killing shot dead in Shopian encounter

Security forces had cordoned off the Wanigam village in Baramulla as a gunbattle broke out. After the encounter, one rifle including bullets were recovered by security forces. Axel was reportedly inducted recently into the dog squad in Baramulla and had taken part in other operations.

Reports claimed at least two terrorists escaped as Axel who belonged to the 26 Army dog unit died on the spot and could not be rescued. Axel was deployed with the 29 Rashtriya Rifles unit as part of the counter-terrorist operation.

Another dog ‘Balaji’ was also involved in the operation and was sent to sanitise the corridors, reports claimed. Axel was killed as he entered a room as terrorists opened fire. Reports claimed Axel suffered multiple wounds along with a fracture of the femur. Security forces will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony for the brave dog on Sunday, officials said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE