In preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh Police has established a multi-layered security system around the Prayagraj district.

The initiative, dubbed "impenetrable security Chakravyuh," aims to ensure the safety of millions of devotees expected to attend the event, said the police.

To achieve this, the police have set up 102 checkpoints along 7 routes connecting Prayagraj district to 8 neighbouring districts.

A total of 1,026 police personnel, including 71 inspectors, 234 sub-inspectors, and 645 constables, have been deployed to man these checkpoints. In addition, 113 Home Guards/PRD jawans and 3 sections of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are also part of the security detail. Advanced surveillance equipment, including 5 Vajra vehicles, 10 drones, and 4 anti-sabotage teams, are monitoring the routes 24/7 to detect and prevent any potential threats.

The Uttar Pradesh Police is determined to provide a secure environment for the devotees. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions to create an impenetrable security system have been meticulously implemented to prevent any potential threats, said an official press release.

The police have deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Maha Kumbh campsite area to enhance security.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

