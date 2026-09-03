/Zeiss opens Innovation Hub at IIT-M Research Park; 1st outside Germany

German firm ZEISS, best known for high-precision optics and opto-electronics, has opened its first Innovation Hub outside of its home country. This facility has been established at the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP), which is India’s first university-based research park, created to bridge the gap between academia and industry, and accelerate deep-tech innovation. The hub will focus on areas including advanced frugal engineering, harsh-environment optics, robotics and fluid dynamics, while fostering interdisciplinary research with real-world industrial applications. The firm did not reveal its investment in this Indian facility.

According to ZEISS, its Chennai-based Innovation Hub is meant to enhance collaboration between the firm's global research network and the IIT Madras ecosystem, bringing together faculty, researchers, startups and industry to accelerate long-term research and technology translation. It will also support researcher exchanges, postgraduate research and closer engagement with IIT Madras students and graduates.

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Natarajan Malupillai, Group CEO, IITM Research Park & Incubation Cell, said the establishment of the ZEISS Innovation Hub at IIT Madras Research Park is a significant milestone for both our institutions. “ZEISS brings 180 years of leadership in precision optics, microscopy and advanced engineering, while IIT Madras Research Park has built one of India's most vibrant deep-tech innovation ecosystems. By joining hands, we have an opportunity to combine these complementary strengths to accelerate frontier research, develop globally competitive technologies to create a distinct innovation advantage that benefits both industry and society,” he commented.

Further, he highlighted that IIT Madras Research Park continues to strengthen its position as a destination for global corporations seeking research-led collaboration in India. Today, the ecosystem brings together over 250 research-driven companies & labs, startups and Centres of Excellence.

Speaking at the launch, Andreas Pecher, President and CEO of the ZEISS Group, said that the establishment of the ZEISS Innovation Hub in Chennai, India, reflects the firm's confidence in the country's rapidly evolving innovation ecosystem and its growing significance as a strategic market. The dynamic ecosystem at IIT Madras Research Park provides an ideal platform to co-develop future-ready solutions and shape the next generation of technologies for India and the world, he added.

Pecher revealed that in the previous fiscal year ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling almost 12 billion euros, across major sectors such as: Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, and Consumer Markets. On the importance of R&D spending, he said that his group invests 14 percent of its revenue in research and development.