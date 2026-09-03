Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which went viral with its political satire movement that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the role of Union Education Minister, is now facing a challenge from a new party, ‘Cockroach Janta Party - Democratic’. The new party has been founded by activist Manish Brahmbhatt, who has accused the original CJP of being “sold out and politicised” following the success of its Jantar Mantar protest. Brahmbhatt has claimed that the CJP has now become ‘Team Kejriwal’, referring to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Why was CJP-Democratic formed?

Brahmbhatt’s main objection centres on the way CJP selected its new wider team last month. While the original outfit has decided against entering electoral politics and instead plans to operate as a pressure group, it is currently pushing its nationwide ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.

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Brahmbhatt alleged that volunteers and protesters were not consulted before the new committee was formed. He further claimed that several members of the team had links to the Aam Aadmi Party.

“It has now become ‘Team Kejriwal’ because Abhijeet Dipke and the others formed a 12-member team while sitting in the comfort of their homes,” he said.

“After the movement’s success, not a single volunteer or protester was invited or consulted for their opinion. Nor were the people connected via social media or Instagram asked about the necessary criteria; instead, they formed the team by including eight people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, along with a female friend and college friends,” he added.

Demand for wider volunteer representation

Brahmbhatt said volunteers had proposed a national structure with five representatives from every state, including people involved in protests and grassroots activities.

He alleged that the proposal was rejected and accused the original leadership of creating the committee through an “arbitrary” process rather than consulting its wider volunteer base.

“The idea behind forming this team also originated with Arvind Kejriwal, as he has been deceitful from the very beginning,” he alleged.