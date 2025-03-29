If you are an unemployed person in India's BJP-led Madhya Pradesh, you will be called “aspirational youth” now as the state dropped the term "unemployed youth" saying it was creating a "negative image" of the situation. But the move did not go well with the youth and the people in the opposition as they alleged it was just an eyewash aimed at hiding the ongoing job crisis.

The labour department has changed the term on the state government’s employment portal as well as employment offices across Madhya Pradesh.

The portal was created to provide a platform to youth to create their profiles to find jobs based on their qualifications.

So far, around 2.93 million "aspirational youth" are registered with 53 employment offices and the employment portal as per the official data.

"There is a reason behind changing the term as many of the registered youth are employed or doing businesses but they are looking for upliftment through government jobs so they can’t be called unemployed. The word ‘Akankshi’ (aspirational) is a positive term to help the youth in getting jobs according to their qualification," state’s labour minister Gautam Tetwal said adding that people should not do politics on the move.

Many youngsters who are doing private jobs and running their family business have registered at the portal. They are not real unemployed youth but are those seeking better jobs or government jobs. But the numbers are definitely creating troubles and bringing infamy so the decision was taken to call them job seekers or aspirational youth,” an official in the department said, HT reported.

