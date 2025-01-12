The Congress on Sunday promised to give Rs 8,500 ($98.64) every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if it comes to power.

Advertisment

The financial assistance will be provided under a scheme called the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said at a press conference.

"We will provide financial assistance to youths who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation. They will get money through these companies. This is not a scheme under which one will get money while sitting at home," Pilot said.

Also Read | Delhi assembly polls: Atishi launches crowdfunding initiative, aims to raise over $4,624

Advertisment

"We will try that people are absorbed in those fields where they have received training... So that they can... Improve their skill set," he added.

On January 6, the Congress announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women if it is voted to power.

Also Read | Bangladesh to skip India Meteorological Department’s 150-year celebration

Advertisment

On January 8, the party announced 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and votes will be counted on February 8.



Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.