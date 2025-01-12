Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a crowdfunding initiative to contest the Kalkaji assembly constituency in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2025.

The campaign aims to raise Rs 40 lakh (4,624 USD), with Atishi ensuring that the funds are utilised exclusively for election purposes.

Atishi emphasised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has consistently won elections with the support of small donations from people.

"...People donated money to support Aam Admi Party's honest politics. We don't take money from big businessmen for elections. AAP government works for the common people. For my election from Kalkaji, I am launching a crowdfunding campaign for Rs 40 lakh, which I need for the election. People can donate any amount they want...," Atishi told reporters here.

Over the past 5 years, you've stood by me as an MLA, a minister, and now as the Chief Minister of Delhi. None of this would have been possible without your blessings and support.



As a young, educated woman, your belief and donations have enabled me to imagine a career in… pic.twitter.com/WbsdqNCGhh — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 12, 2025

Atishi to be the first sitting CM to seek crowdfunding

AAP leader Reena Gupta said that Atishi, who had recently presented a massive budget of Rs 70,000 crore, is set to become the very first sitting Chief Minister in India's history to rely on crowdfunding for her election campaign.

Gupta said, "Since its formation, AAP has collected funds from the public to contest elections."

"Atishi would probably be the first sitting CM" in the history of the country seeking crowdfunding.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticised the AAP-led government, accusing it of rampant corruption, ineptitude in implementing welfare programmes, and a lack of effort in tackling the escalating pollution crisis in the city.

The Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

While the last date for filing the nominations is January 17, the scrutiny of nominations is due the next day.

The last date for candidature withdrawal is January 20.

