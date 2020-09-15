Yogi Adityanath renames Mughal museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji, says ‘How can Mughals be our heroes’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday has announced that the upcoming ‘Mughal Museum’ in Agra will be renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“How can Mughals be our heroes? The very name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem," UP CM said in a statement.

He made it clear that his government has always nurtured the nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with.

“The under-construction museum in Agra will be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In your new Uttar Pradesh, there is no place for any symbols of subservient mentality,” Adityanath tweeted in Hindi soon after the review meeting.

आगरा में निर्माणाधीन म्यूजियम को छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के नाम से जाना जाएगा।



आपके नए उत्तर प्रदेश में गुलामी की मानसिकता के प्रतीक चिन्हों का कोई स्थान नहीं।



हम सबके नायक शिवाजी महाराज हैं।



जय हिन्द, जय भारत।

(With inputs from agencies)