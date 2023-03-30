'Would have surrendered...': Khalistan separatist makes this claim in first video posted

Separatist leader Amritpal Singh, currently on the run from the authorities on Wednesday released a video. The Khalistan support quashed the rumours that he had been arrested by the police, saying he remains at large. The fugitive urged top Sikh leaders to convene a mass gathering at Damdama Sahib on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.

Singh requested Giani Harpreet Singh, the acting jathedar of Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) to take a 'very tough stand' on the issue and attend the proposed meeting.

Singh further claimed in the clip that if the government came to his home to arrest him, he would have surrendered.

"If the government wanted to arrest me, they could have come to my home and I would have surrendered. But they made it a huge show and they blocked us after gathering a force of thousands and I escaped with the Guru's blessings," he could be heard saying.

#BREAKING: Khalistani Radical Amritpal Singh releases a new video from hiding in Punjab. Requests Jathedar of Akal Takht to call Sarbad Khalsa (congregation of Sikhs) to discuss issues to save Punjab. Dares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police.





According to reports, the video has been sourced through a foreign country and may have been recorded a few days prior to the release. Most UK handles, fanning the cause of Khalistan, reportedly spread the video across social media platforms.

Singh claims to be the leader of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and has been supporting calls for the balkanisation of the northern Indian state of Punjab. Singh and his followers are inspired by the radical Khalistanis of the past that seemingly wanted a separate homeland for Sikhs.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who's on the run, was spotted without a turban and with a mask on his face in Delhi on March 21.

(Visuals confirmed by police)





Parachuted into India in the last year, Singh's meteoric rise had made authorities fidgety regarding the return of another round of 'secessionism' in the state.

Subsequently, the centre, in collaboration with the Punjab government launched a manhunt against Singh. While most o Singh's aides were arrested, the Khalistani leader managed to give the slip to police and since has been on the run with routine CCTV clips of his spotting doing the rounds of social media.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court last week gave a dressing down to the Punjab government saying Singh had escaped despite the ‘well-planned operation’.

“You have 80,000 cops. How could Amritpal escape despite a well-planned operation and huge force to support the operation,” observed the court.

(With inputs from agencies)