Indian Embassy urges Nepal to not let 'hidden' Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh flee to third country

After escaping police custody in the Indian state of Punjab on 18 March, Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh has now taken cover in the neighbouring country of Nepal and has hidden himself from the authorities, as per reports by The Kathmandu Post.

As per the latest reports by the media outlet, the Indian mission in Kathmandu has reached out to Nepal government urging it to not let fugitive Amritpal Singh slip into any other third country as he could be vying to evade arrest.

Also Read | At least 6 killed, several injured in blast near Afghanistan foreign ministry

In a letter issued to the Directorate of Consular Services on Saturday, the embassy asked the government organisations to detain him if he tries to flee Nepal. “Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,” reads a copy of the letter obtained by the Post.

“The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission.”

This transpired on the same day when a picture of Amritpal and his friend Papalpreet Singh purportedly appeared on social media. The picture has now widely gone viral alongside the pictures that the Indian authorities earlier released of the fugitive in order to seek help in nabbing him. In the viral picture, the individuals are wearing sweatshirts with Amritpal wearing a maroon turban and holding a beverage can.

Also Read | Myanmar's junta chief pledges to root out shadow govt before elections

Khalistan separatist figure Amritpal Singh's close aides were arrested by Punjab police earlier under the strict National Security Act (NSA). Kathmandu Post while quoting sources said that the letter and personal information of Waris Punjab De's Amrit Pal Singh have been distributed to all relevant government organisations. They are further circulated in hotels and airlines to trace him. Singh allegedly has many passports bearing various identities.

Watch | Ukraine's economy cratered by war, metal industry a pillar to boost it

Moreover, according to My Republica daily, which cited ministry sources, a command was sent at the request of Indian security personnel and the Nepal-India border region has been on "high alert" for the past two days.

Citing sources the newspaper said police officers in plain clothes have increased patrols in the border region since Amritpal may arrive in India from Kapilvastu in western Nepal.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE