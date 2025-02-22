External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed concern over the US President Donald Trump's administration's claim that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $21 million for voter turnout in India.

Advertisment

He stated that the government is investigating this allegation, which he finds "concerning and worrisome" and said the USAID was allowed to function in India in good faith, not for "activities which are in bad faith".

Also read | '$21 mn going to my friend PM Modi for voter turnout’ Trump’s third swipe on USAID

"Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning... I think, as a government, we're looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out...USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It's worrisome, and if there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it," Jaishankar said at an event in the Indian capital.

Advertisment

What did Trump say?

The US Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, claimed that USAID allocated $21 million for "voter turnout in India," but this allegation has been debunked.

Trump has claimed on several occasions that the Biden administration allocated the fund.

Advertisment

Also read | Top 10 world news: Israel claims Hamas murdered youngest hostages; $21mn USAID row updates, & more

“USD 21 million going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We are giving $21 million for voter turnout in India, what about us? I want voter turnout too, Governor…$29 million to strengthen political landscape in Bangladesh went to a firm that nobody ever heard of,” the US President told governors in a video shared by National Desk.

MEA reacts to DOGE’s claim

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the reports were deeply troubling.

"Relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the American administration regarding certain US activities and funding. We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain US activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

(With inputs from agencies)