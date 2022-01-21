World War II aircraft found in India after nearly 80 years

Nearly 80 years after it crashed, a missing World War II plane has been identified in India’s remote Himalayas. The discovery was made after a very dangerous search operation.

The incident took place in the first week of 1945.

The discovery was made after the team stumbled upon the plane on a snow-clad mountain top last month.

According to reports by AFP, the C-46 transport aircraft was carrying 13 people from Kunming in southern China. It suddenly disappeared due to stormy weather at a mountainous stretch in Indian state Arunachal Pradesh.

Three guides, who were a part of the operation died because of hypothermia at a very initial stage of the project in the month of September.

Clayton Kuhles, a US adventurer led the mission after a request was made from Bill Scherer, whose officer father was one of those who were on board.

Speaking about the incident, Kuhles said, "This aircraft was never heard from again. It simply disappeared."

In an email, Scherer told the AFP news, "All I can say is that I am overjoyed, just knowing where he is. It is sad but joyous. I grew up without a father. All I can think of is my poor mother, getting a telegram and finding out her husband is missing and she is left with me, a 13-month-old baby boy.”

(With inputs from agencies)