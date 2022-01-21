Stunning images from underwater lion dance at Malaysian aquarium days before Chinese New Year

Just ahead of the Lunar New Year, divers were seen performing an underwater lion dance at the Aquaria KLCC oceanarium in Kuala Lumpur on January 21, 2022. Aquaria executive director Daryl Foong while speaking to local media said, "The underwater lion dance is something unique... here in the aquarium."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Multi-coloured lion suit
In images which have surfaced on social media, fishes and turtles can be seen swimming around divers. Two people can be seen wearing a multi-coloured lion suit.
(Photograph:AFP)
Special training given to divers
Daryl further said that the divers got special training for the special task. Also, they used suits which are very light to help them to perform while underwater, he added.
(Photograph:AFP)
Chinese tradition
Lion dances are a Chinese tradition. To mark the beginning of the Lunar New Year, the ethnic Chinese communities all over the world perform this traditional dance.
(Photograph:AFP)
Operated by two dancers
Usually, the Chinese lion dance is operated by two dancers. While one manipulates the head, the other forms the rear end of the lion. Chinese lion dance fundamental movements can be found in Chinese martial arts.