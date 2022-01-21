Stunning images from underwater lion dance at Malaysian aquarium days before Chinese New Year

Just ahead of the Lunar New Year, divers were seen performing an underwater lion dance at the Aquaria KLCC oceanarium in Kuala Lumpur. Scroll below for images

'Something unique'

Just ahead of the Lunar New Year, divers were seen performing an underwater lion dance at the Aquaria KLCC oceanarium in Kuala Lumpur on January 21, 2022. Aquaria executive director Daryl Foong while speaking to local media said, "The underwater lion dance is something unique... here in the aquarium."

(Photograph:Twitter)