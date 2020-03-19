World in a lockdown due to coronavirus: How your kids can utilise the free time

The entire world is in a lockdown due to the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has term the spread as a pandemic, and COVID-19, the disease it results in, has claimed the lives of 9,390 people. Out of the 2,30,717 cases, 86,261 have recovered.

In absence of any medication, or proven cure, social distancing appears to be the best possible therapy against the novel coronavirus. Especially for senior citizens, and kids -- who are the biggest risk of contracting the virus.

To this end, it's believed educational institutes have been closed in 102 countries, forcing 850 million students out of their classrooms.

They are locked inside their homes. And in most of the cases, neither the parents nor the students know what to do next.

But as they say the show must go on. And learning most certainly has to.

There are several media through which you can make sure your kids don't skip their lessons.

One of the methods is distance learning. Online alternatives play an important role in this. The concept may be new but quite simple. And home-learning is not necessarily born out of uninterrupted internet access. After all, we grew up learning without the internet.

Home-learning involves three key parties -- the student, the teacher, and most importantly, the parents.

There are a lot of learn-from-home sites to help. These are virtual classrooms. And they are just as interactive as the four walls in the school.

The teacher can see every student on the screen. And vice versa.

Most of these sites have reduced their membership fee keeping the circumstances in mind.

Many learn-from-home sites have been made free of cost, and websites are offering virtual tours of museums too.

It's said desperate times need desperate measure, and this is just one of them.

