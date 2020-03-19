All for a good laugh: Fake news in the times of coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has triggered an unprecedented tragedy on the human race, inspiring the World Health Organisation (WHO) to term the spread as a pandemic. COVID-19, the disease coronavirus results in, has claimed the lives of 9,390 people across the world. Out of the 2,30,717 cases, 86,261 have recovered.

The Indian government has taken all possible measures in order to stem the growth of the virus. But there are a few people who have been spreading misinformation in the name of news.

One of the self-proclaimed experts is Ashwini Kumar Choubey, a minister of state for health and family welfare. In an interview outside the parliament, the minister was quite certain that Vitamin D kills the coronavirus.

According to him, the sun is the hottest between 11 am and 2 pm. If we sit for 15 minutes, our Vitamin D levels will improve. "It will also improve immunity and kill viruses like coronavirus," he asserted.

But, is it backed by Science? We don't think so.

The advice does not even feature in the ministry's list of preventive measures.

Another lawmaker, Suman Haripriya, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Assam, said the excreta and the urine of a cow can well be used as a potion to cure coronavirus.

Interesting thought! But not required.

As one would expect, there is no scientific evidence on the effectiveness of cow urine on this virus either.

But in New Delhi, a group of people took the MLA's advice rather seriously. A cow urine drinking party was held to promote its use for tackling the virus.

Leading the bizarre party was the president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha -- Swami Chakrapani. His logic was the Indian government was wrong in promoting foreign medicines.

"The government is creating a panic in the country, and promoting foreign medicines. Our saints and gurus have for ages used cow urine as a remedy to stay fit. This is just government's agenda to create fear and panic," he blabbered, adding, "we have gathered here and are praying for world peace. We will make offering to the corona God to calm it down. And we pray to 'gaay maata' to help us fight the virus and urge everyone to drink cow urine."

The chief minister of India's largest state -- Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has found another cure. According to him, no mental stress means no coronavirus.

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister for Social Justice, organised a prayer meet for the 'dead'ly virus. And kind of requested the virus and die and go away.

Looks like the request hasn't been accept yet. In fact this seems to have angered the virus more, as it has spread to 14 states and five union territories across India.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus have now gone up to over 170 -- including the four people who has died.

So, it's in your able hands what to do -- follow precaution, or such fake remedies.

Social distancing is the best way to keep the virus at bay, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees with this.

You ask what should be done at the fake news? LAUGH IT OFF.

Also read: PM Modi stresses on social distancing in address to nation over coronavirus