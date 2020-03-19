Resolve, restraint and Janata Curfew: PM Modi stresses on social distancing in address to nation over coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised social distancing -- the act of physically distancing oneself from others -- as the only way to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In his 30-minute-long televised address to the nation, PM Modi pleaded to the countrymen to exercise "restraint" while interacting with others, and resolve to fight COVID-19.

PM Modi also propounded the enforcement of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 (Sunday) from 7 am to 9 pm -- under which nobody, apart from people involved in duties of emergency and national importance, shall come out of their respective houses.

"If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta Curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," he added.

"This crisis has engulfed the entire human race. For the past two months, we have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world. Till now, Science has not been able to find a proper remedy for coronavirus and no vaccine has been developed yet. In such a situation, it is natural to worry," PM Modi said.

He added, "For the last few days, it looks like if we are safe from coronavirus. This belief is not right. Hence, it is very important for every Indian to remain aware and alert."

PM Modi also asked the countrymen to thank people who have been running the emergency and nationally important services despite the global scare. To ensure this, on March 22, a siren will be sounded at 5 pm -- on hearing which people should stand at the doorsteps and on the balconies and clap, ring bells, or sing to thank those who have let go "social distancing" and worked tirelessly for the larger good of the nation.

The prime minister said, "The government of India is keeping a close watch on the track record of the spread of coronavirus. Resolution and restraint is very important in combat against this global epidemic. As citizens, people need to strengthen their resolve to follow the advisories issues by state and central governments to fight coronavirus.

PM Modi also urged the nation to ease the pressure on health services. He said, "Postpone elective surgeries by a month, avoid routine check-ups to ease pressure on health services. I request the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check ups. If you have appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come on hospitals."

The prime minister also implored the nation to not panic and not hoard grocery items. "I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press briefing assured that Indian nationals were being airlifted from Italy, Iran and other countries.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) also emphasised on social distancing, and maintaining hygiene.

In India, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have gone up to 169 -- including the four who have died.

The fourth death was reported on Thursday evening.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected with 45 cases.

