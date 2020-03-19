No evidence of community transmission of coronavirus in India; have enough expertise to deal with crisis: Health ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday said there was no concept of community transmission in the country as far as the spread of coronavirus is concerned. It also stressed on the importance of social distancing in the stemming of COVID-19.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW, while addressing the reporters in a press briefing in New Delhi, also said India had sufficient expertise in this country in terms of management of this disease.

The government has issued several advisories asking people to avoid crowded places and stay at home as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of the disease. In furtherance, Agarwal said that no scheduled international commercial passenger flights shall be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week.

"State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives/government servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home. All children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out," he added.

State governments are also requested to enforce work for home for private sector employees except those working in emergency/essential services. Railways and civil aviation shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category.

Additionally, the ministry also informed the scribes that on March 21, 787 Dreamliner -- a 236 seater -- will airlift Indian nationals stuck in Rome, Italy. These people include pilgrims and students.

Agarwal also praised the state governments and said they have been doing great work in stemming the growth of the novel coronavirus work.

When asked about the availability of the N-95 masks, he said they were available in adequate quantity in the country.

"There is a need for awareness in the community that preventive measures need to be taken. There is no need to panic. We request people to visit the ministry's website for dos and don'ts," Agarwal further said.

The number of people in India infected with COVID-19 has risen to 169, the health ministry had earlier said. This includes the four who have died.

The fourth death was only recently reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday over the coronavirus threat. The address comes after a high-level meeting PM Modi chaired on Wednesday to review the efforts to contain COVID-19.

Also read: Pak misused humanitarian platform by raising Kashmir issue: India on PM Modi's video conference on coronavirus