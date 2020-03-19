Highlights of PM Modi's address to Nation on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 2,00,000 people and killed more than 9000 across the world.
This pandemic has forced countries to close down borders and implement stringent steps to curb its spread.
Here are the highlights from the speech:
- On March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, all countrymen have to follow 'Janta Curfew'.
- This crisis has engulfed the entire human race. For the past two months, we have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world.
- I ask local administration to clap and ring bells at 5 pm on March 22 as a form of gratitude to the workers who are fighting the coronavirus.
- All those above 60-65, please don’t venture out of the house for the next couple of weeks.
- If you think you are well and can roam around in markets without getting affected, then you are doing injustice not only to yourself but others around you. Hence, I urge all Indians to step out of their house only if necessary.
- I request people to avoid going to hospitals for a routine check-up to ease pressure on the medical staff.
- Keeping in mind economic challenges arising out of coronavirus, govt has decided to form COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force.
- Restrain is compulsory to protect ourselves and remain healthy. I request that for the coming weeks people should go out of their homes only if essential.
- Do not to believe rumours and hoard eatables as the government of India is ensuring that there should not be any shortage of eatables in the country.