Work–life balance for workers: Private members’ Bill seeks legal right to ignore calls, emails after office hours

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 16:33 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 16:33 IST
Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, proposes financial sanctions against employers for non-compliance at a rate of 1 per cent of the total remuneration of their employees.

In a move to promote work-life balance for workers and employees in India, Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has introduced a private member's bill seeking to grant employees the legal right to ignore work-related electronic communications, such as emails, calls, or messages, outside office hours in the lower house of parliament.

The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, proposes financial sanctions against employers for non-compliance at a rate of 1 per cent of the total remuneration of their employees. It also calls for the creation of an employees' welfare authority to ensure that workers are not required to address official communication beyond office hours.

"The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, provides every employee the right to disconnect from work-related electronic communications," She wrote on X, adding, "It fosters a better quality of life and a healthier work-life balance by reducing the burnout caused by today's digital culture".

Private members’ Bills enable MPs to raise issues they believe require legislation, but such Bills rarely progress and are usually withdrawn after the government responds.

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP), working president, also tabled two additional private member bills intended to provide employees with paid paternal leave and ensure social security for the gig workers.

The Paternity and Paternal Benefits Bill, 2025, introduces paid paternal leave to ensure fathers have the legal right to take part in their child's early development. It breaks the traditional model, supports the new mother's well-being, and promotes flexible parenting.

The Code on Social Security (Amendment) Bill, 2025, recognises platform-based gig workers as a distinct category, ensuring minimum wages, regulated hours, social security, fair conditions, and equitable contracts to ensure a fairer, more sustainable environment and economy for them.

The bill follows, central government's decision to implement new labour codes aimed at simplifying and modernising employment regulations across sectors. The new labour codes are expected to be fully implemented from 1 April 2026.

