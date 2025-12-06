/IndiGo’s flight chaos: What are passengers' rights when a flight is delayed or cancelled?

If you miss a connecting flight because your first flight was delayed and both bookings are on the same ticket, airlines become fully liable. You receive complete compensation as if the first flight was cancelled without proper notification. For overnight connection misses, airlines must provide meals, hotel accommodation, and airport transfers. Separate ticket bookings have different liability rules; airlines only cover the delayed first flight. Always book connecting flights on single ticket to secure full compensation coverage. Connecting flight compensation is separate from delay compensation on first sector.