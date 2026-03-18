/Winter returns to Kashmir as fresh snowfall and rain disrupt normal life

Kashmir has witnessed a sudden return of winter conditions, with widespread rainfall across the plains and fresh snowfall blanketing higher reaches over the past 12 hours. The unexpected weather shift has led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, disrupting daily life across the Valley.

According to the Meteorological Department, erratic weather is expected to persist until March 20, with peak activity likely on March 19. The fresh western disturbance has brought light to moderate rain in low-lying areas and intermittent to moderate snowfall in several higher-altitude regions.

Popular tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall, drawing enthusiasm from visitors. Higher mountain passes, including Peer Ki Gali, Sinthan Top, Sadna Top, Razdan Pass, and Zoji La, reported significant accumulation ranging between 6 to 18 inches.

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Fresh snowfall was also reported from the Chenab Valley region, adding to the overall wintry conditions. While the snow has enhanced the scenic appeal of the Valley, it has also posed challenges for transportation and public safety.

Authorities have issued warnings about slippery conditions on mountainous roads and advised travellers to check the status of key routes, including the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, before undertaking journeys. In north Kashmir, the Bandipora–Gurez road has been closed after heavy snowfall at Razdan Pass rendered it unsafe.

A Meteorological Department official said an advisory has been issued for residents in higher reaches, cautioning against possible avalanches and landslides. The department has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 50 km/h through March 20.

Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural activities temporarily due to unstable weather conditions and the possibility of isolated hailstorms.

The sudden cold spell comes after Jammu and Kashmir experienced an unusually warm February, making this shift in weather more pronounced. The drop in temperatures and wet conditions have forced residents to return to winter clothing and heating arrangements.

Despite the disruptions, the fresh snowfall has brought cheer to tourists visiting the Valley, turning Kashmir’s famed landscapes into a winter spectacle once again.