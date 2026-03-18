/AI, ISR, cyber systems must evolve: Former IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria emphasises next-gen military deterrence at WION World Pulse

Modern warfare is undergoing a structural shift, where technological capability increasingly determines strategic advantage. Drawing from lessons of Operation Sindoor and ongoing conflicts, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, the former Chief of the Air Staff, highlighted the urgency of integrating advanced systems into military frameworks. “It is very much there if you just take the lessons from Sindoor and what is happening now in this conflict,” he observed, pointing to the growing centrality of emerging technologies.

A key gap, he noted, lies in the military application of artificial intelligence. “We have not done much on the military side,” Bhadauria stated, clarifying that the scope extends beyond autonomous systems. “I am not just talking of AI use in some autonomous systems, but AI in overall military planning and execution, and AI in decision-making support in its full form.” He described AI as “one of the transformative methods which was used in the current conflict,” indicating its expanding role in operational effectiveness.

Networks, Data and the Question of Deterrence

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Beyond AI, Bhadauria emphasised the foundational importance of networks and data processing. “Our networks and our ability to process huge amounts of data have to be AI-enabled,” he said, highlighting the need for integration across intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. This extends to “ISR, space-based assets, our cyber information systems,” all of which, he argued, “must evolve.”

The core issues

The scale of modern data requirements is also changing rapidly. “If you are talking about TB/sec, it has to grow beyond current levels,” he noted, stressing that network capacity will be a “core issue,” alongside the imperative of security. The convergence of cyber capability, network resilience and data dominance is, therefore, central to future military preparedness.

Bhadauria linked these capabilities directly to deterrence. “In time to come, our ability in terms of destructive capability, defence capability, cyberspace, and network capability would mean a lot for deterrence,” he said, adding a clear warning: “Without that, you cannot have a robust deterrence.”

On World War 3

Addressing wider geopolitical concerns, he also dismissed the notion of an imminent global war. “No, we are not in World War Three, we are far away from it as yet,” he stated, while acknowledging that “a large portion of the world is at war.”

On Wednesday (Mar 18), WION World PULSE brought together a cross-section of policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders at a time of heightened global uncertainty. The global thought leadership forum came at a time when globally the lines between geopolitics, economics and technology are increasingly blurred.

The dynamic event began with a keynote address by Dr Subhash Chandra, Founder and Mentor of Zee Group and Former Rajya Sabha member. Addressing the diverse audience, Dr Chandra noted that "we are in an era of information overload" and in times like these, "diplomacy needs credible global platforms like WION".