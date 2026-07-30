/'Will take responsibility for all actions...': CRPF chief issues statement amid pellet gun row

The director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gyanedra Pratap Singh, said on Wednesday (Jul 30) issued a big message for personnel and asked them to continue with their duties "fearlessly,” amid pellet gun row. He said that he would take full responsiblity of action taken by the personnel. Earlier this week, a similar statement was issued by the CRPF to its jawans and officers, stating that bona fide action will be supported. RAF is a specialised unit within the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed to handle riots and other public disturbances across the country. CRPF has already instituted an inquiry into the allegations. The anti-riot weapons comprise plastic pellets, metallic pellets, shock batons and tear gas.
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"As the Director General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions. Continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General," he said at the ceremony according to news agency ANI.
PTI also reported that CRPF announced that formal Court of Inquiry (CoI) will begin once the RAF/CRPF probe establishes that the troops' actions last week in Delhi were unjustified or violated standard operating procedures (SOPs). "Now, since agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force Hq (headquarters)," the director general told the news agency. As per a PTI report, earlier this week, the CRPF headquarters "lauded" the endurance and patience exhibited by personnel while discharging their duties during the difficult situation they faced recently. They also said that any decision made by troops on the ground was in the interest of the nation.
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On July 20, as several thousand people gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to take part in the proposed march till the Parliament, Delhi Police used forced to disperse the crowd. While Delhi Police initially called the pellet gun allegations "false and misleading," a major controversy bringing the force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) under scanner as several protesters who attended July 20 Parliament march in New Delhi showed pellet injuries on their bodies. on Thursday (July 30), the Supreme Court while hearing the plea on use of pellet gun, asked the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of RAF deployed at Jantar Mantar during students' protest. It also said that pellet use is allowed in “exceptional situations.”